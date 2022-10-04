Video
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022
Business

BD, Japan businesses discuss investment prospective

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and Japanese businessmen sat for the fifth time to tie bonds for investment in various sectors.
Held physically for the first time in Japan since 2020, the B2B meeting explored the possibility of partnership through face-to-face interactions on September 26-30.
According to the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), 12 Bangladeshi companies participated in the match-making programme. Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Bangladesh Embassy to Japan joined.
It also says the participating Bangladeshi companies sat with a large number of Japanese companies from the Kansai region to discuss the business ventures in detail.
HAISON International and JBCCI in support of the UNIDO ITPO Tokyo organised the event aiming at materialising investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
Total two B2B meets were held in Osaka and Tokyo exploring partnership in the areas of logistics, shipping, textile & apparels, textile chemicals, pharmaceuticals, ICT, finance/insurance, engineering & consultancy, automobiles, renewal energy (solar), business support & research, skills development, learning design including skill-based learning, and industrial park.
A press release issued by the JBCCI also says, the event began with holding a meeting with the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and concluded in Tokyo at the UN University Building.
The JBCCI and OCCI also explored the possibility of cooperation between the two chambers.
The Bangladesh delegation also visited Osaka Sea Port to see its facilities and container handling by a Japanese company.
BIDA Director Ariful Haque, who is now working as Bangladesh Delegate in UNIDO Tokyo, highlighted the latest investment climate of Bangladesh.
HAISON's Strategic Consultant Mikhail I Islam introduced Bangladesh culture and the behaviour of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to the Japanese companies.
The delegation also exchanged views with the Bangladesh ambassador on September 30. In February, the B2B meeting was held virtually where 24 Bangladeshi companies explored opportunities through one-to-one and sectoral meetings.
The first match-making business meet was held in 2020 with participation of 22 Bangladeshi companies and 80 Japanese companies. Japanese investment in the country has increased with the increase of companies to 321 from 83 in the last 10 years.


