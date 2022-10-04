Video
Commodity prices have come under control: Mannan

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan said although inflation increased a lot in August this year, it came down in September. The rise in commodity prices has come under control.
The minister made these disclosures at a press conference organized at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) on Monday.
Regarding price inflation, the Minister said, "There is good news for you. The trend of rising commodity prices has narrowed this month. Everyone asks us to find why inflation rose last month."
Although I am not an economist, I say inflation will come down further in the coming months, he said.
Explaining the reason for decrease in inflation, the minister said, "Our government plan is working well. Oil prices were up, but it is down now. One crore cards have been distributed. Rice and oil are being sold there at low prices."
"As a result, we have been able to directly hit the rising commodity prices. The price has come down. Not only did it decrease.  It fell well. Prices in the world market have also decreased. In a few days you will get the full information on inflation."
Inflation rises in recent months. It rose to 7.56 per cent in June this year, which is the highest in 9 years. In the following month, it decreased to 7.48 per cent, but the August data is yet to be released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
The minister said BIDS will carry out post-census verification on the preliminary results of the census and household census conducted by BBS. The Post Census Verification (PEC) survey of will be conducted across the country from October 10 to 16. State minister for planning Dr Shamsul Alam was also present.
Planning Secretary Mamun-al-Rashid, Secretary of Statistics and Information Management Department Shahnaz Arefin and Director General of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Matiur Rahman were also present.







