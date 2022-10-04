Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TikTok reinforces safety with its Family Pairing feature

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk



TikTok is continuing its efforts towards family safety with its unique Family Pairing feature, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.
With its #FamilyFirst initiative, TikTok aims to create awareness on how parents can use the Family Pairing Feature to monitor activities on their teens' accounts including DMs, notifications, watch and download settings, forming an important part of TikTok's ongoing commitment to support and care for the safety of youths on the platform, says a press release.
Family Pairing allows a parent to link their TikTok account to their teen's and set controls including: Screen Time Management, Restricted Mode, Direct Messages, privacy and security settings etc.
TikTok has collaborated with some of Bangladesh's most popular celebrities and creators who will be creating exciting content to amplify TikTok's endeavors around family safety, especially focusing on its younger users aged between 13 and 19.
The embrace of platforms like TikTok is providing families with joint tools to express their creativity, share their stories, and show support for their communities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
LABCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
Robi appoints new Chief Executive Officer
Hyundai cars to be assembled in BD by end-2022: Envoy
BD, Japan businesses discuss investment prospective
Commodity prices have come under control: Mannan
TikTok reinforces safety with its Family Pairing feature
S Korea showcases LG products on its National Day


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft