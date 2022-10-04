Video
S Korea showcases LG products on its National Day

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LG Electronics in Bangladesh, a leading global electronics company from Korea, recently showcased the best of their innovative range of products in a special event organized by the Korean Embassy in Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka.
The event was inaugurated by Lee Jang-Keun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, on occasion of the National Foundation Day of the Korean Republic.  The chief guest of the event was Imran Ahmad, M.P., Minister for Expatriates, Welfare and Overseas Employment.
The event was attended by esteemed officials, and businessmen from across the world. In the event, LG showcased their innovative contributions in electronic technology, among CE products were refrigerators, water purifiers, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and among ID products were their state-of-the-art OLED TVs, and so on.
About the event, Peter Ko, Managing Director of LG Bangladesh, said, "It is always great to see LG receive the recognition it deserves for the innovation it brings to people. In today's event, we showcased LG products alongside other esteemed Korean electronics companies. It felt great to represent LG as always in front of the esteemed guests of the event."


