

Youth boot camp on climate issues ends in Dhaka

Six more boot camps will take place in 5 other divisions (Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Chittagong) of Bangladesh throughout October, organised by Generation Unlimited, UNICEF Bangladesh, JAAGO Foundation Trust, Bangladesh Brand Forum, SIYB Bangladesh, International Labour Organization (ILO) and Technovation.

Following an online assessment by the expert judge panel, shortlisted 10 -12 teams of youth aged 15 - 24 with prototype solutions related to climate change challenges participated in the Bootcamp, says a press release..

Over three days, participating teams worked to develop their ideas further and turn them into projects that can be implemented to tackle climate issues in their concerned communities.

ImaGen Venture Youth Challenge Boot Camp Bangladesh 2022 encouraged youth entrepreneurship skills and opportunities. It engages youth to identify key impacts of climate change and environmental issues in their communities and to ideate and design youth-led socially impactful solutions.

Five winning teams from the Dhaka division received seed money to develop their solution. A similar approach will be taken for the other Bootcamp winners from other divisions. In total, 20 Teams will receive seed funds and be selected for the global challenge in 6 divisions of Bangladesh.

UNICEF Bangladesh Representative Sheldon Yett said, "It was an incredible experience meeting eleven climate champion teams in Dhaka today. Together, they are developing meaningful solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change. Bangladesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. Despite being aware of climate change, few adolescents and young people believe they can make a difference."

Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of ILO in Bangladesh said, "Comprising more than 30% of the population, young people in Bangladesh need to be placed in the driving seat to ensure sustainable economic growth and development. Furthermore, in the context of LDC Graduation and emerging challenges such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution and climate change, it is imperative to prepare them for the future of work and construct viable pathways towards productive labour market engagement."

Korvi Rakshand, Chairman, JAAGO Foundation Trust shared, "Our future depends on how we address climate change today. As part of the ImaGen Venture Youth Challenge Boot Camp Bangladesh 2022, youth will be united and supported in designing climate-smart enterprise solutions to address the most pressing environmental challenges in their communities." This will inspire them to think of ways to contribute to the world and their communities."

ImaGen Venture Youth Challenge Boot Camp will serve as an opportunity to come together and support young men and women to design climate-smart enterprise solutions to address the most pressing environmental challenges in their own communities.











