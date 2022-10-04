Video
edotco, Footsteps to ensure safe vaccination for Satkhira poor

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, expands its Tower to Community CSR programme in healthcare by partnering with Footsteps Bangladesh in implementing the 'Energize the Chain Bangladesh project'; to ensure safe vaccination facilities for the underserved communities in Tala and Kalkini Upazilas of Satkhira district.
Observations indicate that two-to three-hour power outages occur daily in rural areas, causing the majority of vaccines to lose their efficacy due to inadequate storage facilities. It exposes rural populations located far from local health facilities to the possibility of inadequate or no vaccination. As a result, the community's residents, particularly children, suffer from a variety of severe illnesses.
Since constant power backup is crucial in preserving the vaccines, edotco comes forward to provide power backup to the drug stores close to the edotco tower during grid failure to ensure that the vaccines are stored at the required temperature. edotco Bangladesh has initially provided power backup to two refrigerators from two nearby edotco tower sites so that the refrigerators can continue functioning at the appropriate temperature and condition without any interruption. The vaccine project will benefit more than 3,200 people living away from the local health complex.
The energize the Chain Bangladesh project was inaugurated Sunday by Subrata Roy Maitra, Vice-Chairman, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). High officials from edotco Bangladesh and Footsteps joined during the virtual inauguration ceremony.
In his inauguration speech, Subrata Roy Maitra stated: "There is no substitute for vaccination in mitigating outbreaks of several preventable diseasesI hope the organization (edotco) expands its positive activities and urges other partners in the telecommunication sector to take such effective steps for social development."
In this regard, edotco Bangladesh Country Manager Director Ricky Steyn stated: "To fulfil our social responsibility, we have designed our CSR programme, Tower to Community, to prioritise the underserved communities in which we conduct business. We believe that the backup power support provided by edotco towers will help improve the situation by preserving the vaccinations and increasing vaccination rates in the communities surrounding the project sites. Consequently, it will benefit the underserved communities in disease prevention and the nation to achieve SDG 3, which is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for people of all ages."
Speaking on the occasion, Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, Co-founder, and President, Footsteps said: " This partnership with edotco, where we are extending power from cell towers to operate vaccine and medical refrigeration systems in health institutions, will pave the way for more innovative thinking on how we can use already established power infrastructures to address the most complex challenges when it comes to issues like public health, sanitation or even the environment"
Launched in 2016, the 'Tower to Power' and 'Tower to Water' initiatives of the 'Tower to Community' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme are intended to address the fundamental needs of the underserved community. This CSR programme reaffirms edotco's commitment to bringing positive, long-lasting change to the communities they serve.




