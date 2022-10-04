Video
Foodpanda launches affordable home made food

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Popular online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has just launched an exclusive campaign to enable its customers to enjoy homemade foods at an affordable price, starting at Tk. 149 only!
The homemade budget meals campaign started on September 18 and will continue till November 18, nest, says a press release.
Customers can avail delicious and homely dishes from Tk. 149, on foodpanda under this campaign. Customers shall simply visit the "Homemade Budget Meals'' section in the restaurant delivery category on the app and pick their desired homemade dishes from various homechef's offerings, across the nation. Along with that a customer can use the code, "HOMEFOOD65" to get an additional discount of Tk. 65 on orders over Tk. 249.
This offer is simultaneously creating an opportunity for the customers to order safe, fresh and healthy meals without spending a lot of money, while also offering homechefs a better exposure in the competitive market so that their mouthwatering dishes also get due recognition, hence creating better business potential for countless independent cooks at home.


