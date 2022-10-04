Nagad offers up to Tk 1,000 cashback on mobile recharge

Mobile financial service operator Nagad has come up with the most attractive offer of cashback in the country so far for mobile recharge.

From now on, any new full-profile customer of Nagad will be able to get up to BDT 1,000 cashback (maximum amount) a month for mobile recharge, says a press release.

A newly registered Nagad customer will be entitled to 20 percent, but a highest BDT 300, cashback on any amount of mobile recharge in his/her own number in the first month. Also in the second month, the customer will get 20 percent, but not exceeding Tk 300, cashback on any amount of mobile recharge in his/her own number.

The customer will be given up to BDT 400 cashback at a rate of 20 percent on mobile recharge of any amount in his/her own number in the third month. A customer will be able to recharge his/her number as many times s/he wishes but the highest limit in accordance with the offer is Tk 1,000.

Besides, from now on, each customer will be entitled to BDT 25 bonus for his/her first log-in after opening a Nagad Account through Nagad app.

However, the customers must open the account setting the PIN to enjoy all the offers and stay in full-profile account to enjoy the cashback offers.

This campaign will remain effective from October 3 until any further directive is issued. The cashback will be able available in the 'Nagad Account' within one working day of each mobile recharge, upon fulfilling the conditions applicable under this campaign.

In case, a customer does not get the cashback even after fulfilling the conditions of the offers, s/he will be able to solve the problem by contacting the Nagad hotline number 16167 or 09609616167.











