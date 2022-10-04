Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers up to Tk 1,000 cashback on mobile recharge

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Mobile financial service operator Nagad has come up with the most attractive offer of cashback in the country so far for mobile recharge.
From now on, any new full-profile customer of Nagad will be able to get up to BDT 1,000 cashback (maximum amount) a month for mobile recharge, says a press release.
A newly registered Nagad customer will be entitled to 20 percent, but a highest BDT 300, cashback on any amount of mobile recharge in his/her own number in the first month. Also in the second month, the customer will get 20 percent, but not exceeding Tk 300, cashback on any amount of mobile recharge in his/her own number.
The customer will be given up to BDT 400 cashback at a rate of 20 percent on mobile recharge of any amount in his/her own number in the third month. A customer will be able to recharge his/her number as many times s/he wishes but the highest limit in accordance with the offer is Tk 1,000.
Besides, from now on, each customer will be entitled to BDT 25 bonus for his/her first log-in after opening a Nagad Account through Nagad app.
However, the customers must open the account setting the PIN to enjoy all the offers and stay in full-profile account to enjoy the cashback offers.
This campaign will remain effective from October 3 until any further directive is issued. The cashback will be able available in the 'Nagad Account' within one working day of each mobile recharge, upon fulfilling the conditions applicable under this campaign.
In case, a customer does not get the cashback even after fulfilling the conditions of the offers, s/he will be able to solve the problem by contacting the Nagad hotline number 16167 or 09609616167.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
LABCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
Robi appoints new Chief Executive Officer
Hyundai cars to be assembled in BD by end-2022: Envoy
BD, Japan businesses discuss investment prospective
Commodity prices have come under control: Mannan
TikTok reinforces safety with its Family Pairing feature
S Korea showcases LG products on its National Day


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft