

UPL holds key dealers conclave, launches products

The objective behind the initiative was to communicate our B2C partners about our passionate commitment towards business growth across in Bangladesh, provide glimpses of UPL's resplendent array of present and upcoming portfolio and reinstate our commitment to sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh.

The team also took the opportunity of launching several products like Astrum 60 WG, Eros Gold 30.75 DF, Shagun 4% WG, Starlux 25EC and Defendo, which would be key force multipliers in the days to come. The UPL team also radiated the importance of Safety in workplace and daily life for all the stakeholders.

The forum was addressed by Sameer Tandon, Regional Director ASEANZ. Sumeet Agarwal, Regional Marketing Head ASEANZ. Dr. Tanaya Panda, Regional R&D and PD Head ASEANZ. Arunava Chakraborty, Business Head Bangladesh-Myanmar-Sri Lanka. Raghulal Bhaskaran, Head Pro Nutiva. Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Country Head Bangladesh and Monsur Ali, Marketing Head Bangladesh. The ASEANZ and country leadership team outlined the UPL's strategy of creating a win-win farming eco-system involving farmers, channel partners and the organization.UPL's unwavering focus in promoting Pro Nutiva concepts and Bio-solutions in Bangladesh market drew much excitement amid stall the participants.

The forum also provided interactive platforms for all the participating dealers to share their business plans for the year to go. They exchanged their positive feedback aboutthe UPL's high quality crop chemistry and expressed their willingness to partner in the UPL's journey of growing from strength to strength.

Upholding the country's vibrant culture, several artists entertained the participants.













