Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:13 AM
BD eyes 30-maund rice output per bigha: Agri Minister

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent



Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque speaking at a discussion on the national productivity day at Osmani Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said the government is now trying     to produce  newly invented high-yielding rice varieties with a yielding capacity of more than 30 maunds in per bigha.
"There is huge scope of raising yield in agricultural production which once was only 4-5 maunds in per bigha, but now  per unit productivity has reached to 17-18 maunds", said the minster.
The minister made this comment while participating in a discussion on the national productivity day at Osmani auditorium on Sunday. National Productivity Organization (NPO) under the Ministry of Industries arranged the function.
The productivity in agriculture sector has increased tremendously due to  breakthrough in production of developed variety and technology, he said, adding that "our scientists already has developed BRRI Dhan -89 and BRRI Dhan-92 and extension of these varieties are now underway."
Dr Razzaque said : " yield of these newly innovated varieties has exceeded       more than 30 maunds in per bigha and the government is now trying to extend these varieties".
Regarding the milk productivity, the agriculture minister said once our cows gave on in average only 5 liters of milk, but now it has been increased to 28-30 liters due to variety development.
"But now we have to develop our variety in line with the variety development in Europe in order to raise our milking capacity up to 60 liters", the minister told the function.
 For raising productivity, the minister call upon concerned officials to use the fourth industrial revolutionary technology like artificial intelligence, robotics and genetic engineering and said various developed technologies are now available across the world, adding that now it is high time to make an evaluation that how much we are equipped with these technologies.
Participating in the discussion, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder said "Bangladesh is now in better position in terms of raising productivity as the contribution of industries is now around 37 percent in overall economy."
Chaired by Director General (DG) of the National Productivity Organization         M Meshbahul Alam, the function was attended, among others, by Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and FBCCI President Jasim Uddin.     -BSS


