Stocks fall on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE, lost 13.23 points or 0.20 to 6,518. The Shariah-based index BSES also shed 1.46 points or 0.10 per cent to 1,422. The DS30also dropped 7.65 points or 0.32 per cent to 2,326, at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DES was at Tk 12,847.37 million which was Taka 15,334.08 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 376 issues traded, 122 declined, 75 advanced and 179 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Orion Pharma topped the turnover chart, followed by Beximco, EHL, BBS Cables and BBS.

SAPORTL was the day's top gainer, posting 8.24 percent gain while ADNTEL was the worst loser, losing 6.77per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 60.76 points to 19,199.44 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 37.19 points to close at 11,508.57.

Of the issues traded, 74 declined, 68 advanced and 94 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 61.44 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 21.25 crore.















