

Chinese firm to invest $9.58m in CEPZ garment plant

Fully foreign owned this Chinese company will produce annually 61 million pieces of T-shirt, woven pants and jacket, ladies bra and panty, mans' boxer and sleepwear, said a press release.

A total of 2659 Bangladeshi worker will get employment opportunity in this factory.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Intex Link Garments (BD) Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city on Monday.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Junting Tan, Managing Director of Intex Link Garments signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.









Ms Intex Link Garments (BD) Limited is going to set up a garments manufacturing plant in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) with an investment of US$ 9.58 million.Fully foreign owned this Chinese company will produce annually 61 million pieces of T-shirt, woven pants and jacket, ladies bra and panty, mans' boxer and sleepwear, said a press release.A total of 2659 Bangladeshi worker will get employment opportunity in this factory.An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Intex Link Garments (BD) Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city on Monday.Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Junting Tan, Managing Director of Intex Link Garments signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.