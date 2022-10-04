Video
Supplemental deal signed for Bibiyana gas field extension

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Special Correspondent

Chevron Bangladesh has signed a supplemental agreement with Petrobangla to the Block 12 Production Sharing Contract for Bibiyana Flank Area Extension.
It also signed an amendment deal of Jalalabad Gas and Condensate Purchase and Sales Agreement and Amendment of Moulvibazar Condensate Purchase and Sales Agreement for Block 13 and 14, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan said on Monday.
Energy and Mineral Resources Division Deputy Secretary Morsheda Ferdous, Petrobangla Secretary (Senior General Manager) Ruchira Islam, and Chevron, Bangladesh President Eric M Walker signed the agreements at a city hotel Sunday.
"The main objective of Chevron's Bibiyana Flank Area Extension is to drill new wells there. He said the production sharing contract (PSC) will be the same at the "flank" area under the existing production sharing contract (PSC)," Petrobangla Chairman said.
 Earlier, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) approved a summary to extend the areas of the Bibiyana field ahead of the US company's 25th anniversary in Chevron Bangladesh venture.
So far, Chevron has dug 26 wells at the Bibiyana gas field. It will begin drilling the BY-27 development well in 2023 in the extended area.
The multinational energy corporation also plans to drill the BY-28 infield well later, Nazmul said, adding that a significant amount of gas is expected to flow from the field.
Bibiyana is the biggest producing gas field that outputs around 1481.3mmcfd of gas, followed by Jalalabad field with natural gas pumps out of around 182.3 mmcfd and Moulvibazar having production of around 17.3 mmcfd.
Currently, the Bibiyana's lifespan is expected to continue till 2037 whereas Jalalabad and Moulvibazar will end in 2034 and 2039 respectively.
The flank area will for the first time eyewitness horizontal drilling at eight kilometers depth from surface or from 8000 meters of surface soil. Existing wells will require drilling only 3500-4000 meters from surface soil.
Sources concerned said the drilling will be started in the first quarter of 2023.
Chevron plans fresh investment to initially drill wells no B27 and well no B28 at the existing areas and it will also drill well B29 at flank area, sources at Bibiyana Gas Field said.
Earlier, Chevron had sought several times to conduct horizontal drilling but never received approval. But, the current natural gas crisis has forced the government to allow it this time, the official sources said.      
Previously, Chevron has received Jalalabad gas field under block-13 under an unsolicited deal.
Onshore Block 11 is one of the two blocks that were kept ring-fenced for development by state-owned BAPEX.
Chevron is now producing around 1481.3 million cubic feet of gas per day from three gas fields - Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulvibazar - about 60 percent of the country's total gas production. It has also been producing more than 80 percent of the total condensate production.







