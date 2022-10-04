Video
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022
Business

Balance of payment stands at 2-fold negative in August

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

The country's overall balance of payment (BoP) stands at two fold negative in August this fiscal as    growing deficits overwhelmed all trade, current and financial accounts.
During July-August the first two months of the current fiscal year (2022-2023) the overall balance of payment fell into (-) $2.364 billion from (-) $1.282 billion in July.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s latest figure during first two months in the current fiscal all the major indicators in the country's balance of payment were in deficit. Trade deficit widened to $4.5 billion in July-August, current account deficit $1.5 billion and financial account deficit to $454 million.
A senior BB official told the Daily Observer that despite good performance of both remittance and export earnings, the overall balance of payment deficit widened by more than two folds. In September both inbound remittance and export growths are negative, to further widen the overall balance of payment deficit and this in turn will put pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.
He said among all negative developments foreign direct investments alone was showing positive at 29.97 per cent growth in July-August.
During this period net foreign direct investments post 45.2 per cent growth which shows foreign investments are coming into good track leaving behind the impact of the pandemic, BB official said however adding that both medium and short term foreign loans are declining.
According to BB statistics though in July-August period of this fiscal both medium and short term foreign loans growth increased to $833 million, the growth declined by 24.89 per cent in first two months of the current fiscal in comparison to the corresponding months of the last fiscal.
Gross reserve after devaluation adjustments stood at $38.946 billion in August though as per September data it is $36 billion with the central bank. During July-August in last fiscal foreign exchange reserve with central bank was $48 billion, the central bank data shows.
The BB official said to arrest falling reserves and narrow down trade gap it is imperative to control import and check outflow of foreign currencies.
He said with several measures though the dollar exchange rate is stable now but it may turn unstable again due to fall in remittance and export earnings in September.


