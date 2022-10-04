Long march will 'surprise' govt: Imran

TAXILA, Oct 3: As preparations for his party's long march on Islamabad enter the finalisation stage, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that he will give the federal government a "surprise" this time as the government was "clueless" about his plan.

While addressing a party gathering at Taxila's Railways Ground, he also talked about the alleged conspiracy and the controversial cipher. He said the cipher did not go missing from the PM House as claimed by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The ex-premier claimed that the official copy of the cipher was available at the Foreign Office.

About the acquittal of Ms Sharif in the Avenfield apartment reference, Mr Khan said that laws had been changed to prevent conviction in corruption and money laundering cases. He said the ruling coalition was not content with taking a second National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and was trying to make more money.

The term 'NRO' is used to refer to the National Reconciliation Ordinance that Gen Musharraf had promulgated after a deal with PPP in 2007, following which cases registered on political grounds were ended.

"I know their plan but they do not know mine," Mr Khan said of the PTI's long march and asked his followers to remain prepared as he would give a call for the march on Islamabad to send the rulers packing once the preparations were completed. The PTI chief asked the crowd to be ready to march on the capital on "short notice".

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the show-cause notice issued to PTI chief Imran Khan for his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry at an August 20 public rally.

A larger bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar, heard the case today.

During the proceedings, Imran's lawyer told the court that a third reply had been submitted to the court.

"We have read your affidavit. Is there anything else you would like to add?" Justice Minallah asked Imran. He went on to say that prima facie this was a contempt of court case but it was being dismissed due to Imran's conduct.

"We take a lot of care in contempt of court cases," Justice Minallah went on to say. He said that the IHC was "dismissing" the notice issued to Imran, effectively ending contempt proceedings against the PTI chief.

"This is the unanimous decision of the larger bench," he remarked. -DAWN