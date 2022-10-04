32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster

MALANG, Oct 3: At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium disaster, an official said Monday, as the government ordered police to identify the "perpetrators" of one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the city of Malang saw a total of 125 people killed and 323 others injured after officers fired tear gas in a packed stadium to quell a pitch invasion, triggering a stampede.

Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told AFP on Monday.

"From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians only goes by one name.

As anger mounted against police, Indonesia's chief security minister Mahfud MD announced that a task force had been formed for an investigation.

"We ask the national police to find the perpetrators who have committed crimes in the next few days," he said in a broadcast statement.

"We asked them to... take action against them and we also hope the national police will evaluate their security procedures."

The tragedy unfolded when fans of home team Arema FC stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium after their loss 3-2 to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya. -AFP













