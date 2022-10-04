Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh girls to play 'Street Child World Cup'

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Bangladesh girls to play 'Street Child World Cup'

Bangladesh girls to play 'Street Child World Cup'

A team of Bangladesh street footballers is flying to Qatar on 6 October to participate in the upcoming Qatar Street Child World Cup. With the slogan 'Road to Qatar', an organisation named Local Education and Economic Development Organisation (LEEDO) is arranging the event from 7 to 16 October in Doha. A total of 25 countries are playing in the event for street children. The Bangladesh team is comprised of 11 female booters, a coach and a team leader. The team previously played the Street Child Cricket World Cup semi-final in 2019 in England.     photo: Observer DESK


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man Utd 6-3
Stadium disaster tarnishes Indonesia's sporting ambitions
Bangladesh girls to play 'Street Child World Cup'
Sheikh Hasina Stadium to be completed in 30 months
Sheikh Russel national school badminton  inaugurates
Malan, Woakes star in England's T20I series win over Pakistan
"Not scared of catching snake"
India clinch T20 series against South Africa


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft