Bangladesh girls to play 'Street Child World Cup'

A team of Bangladesh street footballers is flying to Qatar on 6 October to participate in the upcoming Qatar Street Child World Cup. With the slogan 'Road to Qatar', an organisation named Local Education and Economic Development Organisation (LEEDO) is arranging the event from 7 to 16 October in Doha. A total of 25 countries are playing in the event for street children. The Bangladesh team is comprised of 11 female booters, a coach and a team leader. The team previously played the Street Child Cricket World Cup semi-final in 2019 in England. photo: Observer DESK