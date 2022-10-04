Sheikh Russel national school badminton  inaugurates

Sheikh Russel National School Badminton Competition-2022 kicked off on the occasion of 'Sheikh Russell Day', the birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) president and information commissioner Dr. Abdul Malek inaugurated the competition at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.

BBF is in overall supervision of the tournament while Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad is in total management of the competition, which is also cooperated by the ICT Ministry of the government

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP was present as the chief guest in the event. Md. Rezaul Maqsud Zahedi, Additional Director General of ICT Directorate, was present as a special guest.

The programme was chaired by the secretary general of Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad Secretary General K.M. Shahid Ullah. Organizational Secretary of the organization Farid Uddin Ahmad Ratan, among others, spoke at the opening ceremony.

A total of 360 shuttlers from 100 schools of the capital are participating in this four-day competition. -BSS









