Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:11 AM
ACC Women\'s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh concede nine-wicket defeat against Pakistan

India beat Malaysia by 30 runs

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022
Players of Pakistan Women's team celebrating after winning the match against Bangladesh in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground on Monday. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh lost in their 2nd match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 on Monday against Pakistan by nine wickets at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet while India beat Malaysia by 30 runs (D/L method) in the rain interrupted 2nd match of the day at the same venue.
Pakistan won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Hosts lost inform opener Shamima Sultana in the very first over and another opener Fargana Haque Pinkey in the following over. Both the opening batters scored 1 run only while Rumana Ahmaed followed Shamima and Pinkey scoring as many runs as Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing three wickets to manage three runs only from 4.1 overs and hence the home team could collect 12 runs only from powrplay overs.
A 24-run partnership between Lata Mondal and skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti changed the scenario for a while as Lata had fallen on 27 scoring 12 runs. Another tinny partnership grew up between Jyoti and Salma Khatun. They assembled 15 runs together. But after the departure of Jyoti on individual 17, Salma along fought but for 24 runs. None of the batters could even score five runs as Bangladesh were able to manage 70 runs only losing eight wickets.
Diana Baig and Nida Dar took two wickets respectively for Pakistan while Omaima Sohail and Sadia Iqbal took one wicket apiece.
To defend the tinny 70 capital Bangladesh bowlers were erratic in terms of line and length as guests reached on 72 from 12.2 overs losing the wicket of Muneeba Ali. Muneeba scored 14 off 19. Sidra Ameen, the Player of the Match, remained unbeaten scoring 36 off 35 while skipper Bismah Mahroof was not out on 12 off 20 balls.
Salma was the lone successful Bangladesh's bowler.
India in the other match piled up mammoth 181-run's total losing four wickets ridding on the bat of Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. Opener Sabbhineni hoarded 69 off 53, Shafali missed a fifty for four runs from 39 deliveries and Richa was not out on 33 off 19 balls.
Nur Dania Syuhada and Winifred Duraisingam shared the Indian wickets between them equally.
Malaysia in reply were on 16 for two from 5.2 overs when the heavy rain came in Sylhet, which didn't allow to resume the game again as India were declared the winner by 30 runs according to the Douglas and Luis method.
Sri Lanka will engage with Thailand and India meet with Malaysia in the respective games of the event today at the same ground.


