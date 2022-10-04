Hasan flays BNP’s  talks with ‘microscopic parties’

Criticizing BNP's meeting with small parties, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said BNP is meeting with microscopic parties in the name of dialogue.

He came up with the remark in response to a question from a journalist after receiving the Council's annual report 2021 from Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim at the Ministry on Monday afternoon.

Among the members of the Press Council, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, Bangla Academy Director General Md Nurul Huda, Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Daily Jugantar Editor Saiful Alam, Daily Jatiya Arthoniti Editor MG Kibria Chowdhury, BFUJ Office Secretary Sebika Rani, Press Council Secretary Shah Alam were present on this occasion.

Dr Hasan said, "BNP made a big unity in 2018 by holding dialogues with all the right-wing-left-wing parties and the result of that unity is only five seats of BNP. On Sunday they had a meeting with Kalyan Party. People laugh when they say they will form greater unity by meeting with such a microscopic group. There is a Chairman of the Kalyan Party, I don't know who the Secretary General is even I don't know whether Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir knows it or not. A meeting with such a group is nothing but to convey some news."