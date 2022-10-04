Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Invest in capital market not in savings certificates : BB Governor

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder said the government wants people to come to the capital market instead of investing in savings certificates. Invest in the capital market, the profit is high here.
He said this while addressing as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the 'World Investor Week' at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) office on Monday.
Governor said, "We have reduced interest rates to discourage investment in savings certificates. Various conditions have been given. I have made provision for a maximum investment of Tk 50 lakh. So much has been done so that people invest less in savings certificates."
BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam presided over the event and Secretary of Financial Institutions Department of the Finance Ministry Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah was present as a special guest.
Commissioner of BSEC Professor Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed gave a welcome speech on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan flays BNP’s  talks with ‘microscopic parties’
Invest in capital market not in savings certificates : BB Governor
Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA
Govt working to create safe, secure life for children: Indira
Kumari Puja celebrated on Mahaastami
Master Plan for CPA Bay Terminal likely in Dec
EC meeting with DCs, SPs on Oct 8
CMM Court summons IO for failing to submit probe report for 67th time


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft