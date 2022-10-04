Invest in capital market not in savings certificates : BB Governor

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder said the government wants people to come to the capital market instead of investing in savings certificates. Invest in the capital market, the profit is high here.

He said this while addressing as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the 'World Investor Week' at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) office on Monday.

Governor said, "We have reduced interest rates to discourage investment in savings certificates. Various conditions have been given. I have made provision for a maximum investment of Tk 50 lakh. So much has been done so that people invest less in savings certificates."

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam presided over the event and Secretary of Financial Institutions Department of the Finance Ministry Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah was present as a special guest.

Commissioner of BSEC Professor Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed gave a welcome speech on the occasion.











