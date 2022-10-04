Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3: Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize.
Paabo's research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline called paleogenomics, and has "generated new understanding of our evolutionary history", it said.
"By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human", the Nobel committee said in a statement.
The founder and director of the department of genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Paabo found that gene transfer had occurred from these now extinct hominins to Homo sapiens following the migration out of Africa around 70,000 years ago.
"This ancient flow of genes to present-day humans has physiological relevance today, for example affecting how our immune system reacts to infections", the jury said.
One such example is that Covid-19 patients with a snippet of Neanderthal DNA run a higher risk of severe complications from the disease, Paabo found in a 2020 study.
Paabo, 67, who takes home the award sum of 10 million Swedish kronor ($901,500), will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.
Paabo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, a Swede who won the 1982 Nobel Medicine Prize for discovering prostaglandins, which are biochemical compounds that influence blood pressure, body temperature, allergic reactions, and other physiological phenomena.
In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Paabo said he was the result of a secret extra-marital affair and that Bergstrom's "official" family knew nothing of his or mother's existence, the Estonian chemist Karin Paabo until after Bergstrom's death in 2005.
- Achieved 'the seemingly impossible' -
Homo sapiens are known to have first appeared in Africa around 300,000 years ago, while our closest known relatives, Neanderthals, developed outside Africa and populated Europe and Western Asia from around 400,000 until 30,000 years ago when they went extinct.
That means that about 70,000 years ago, groups of Homo sapiens and Neanderthals coexisted in large parts of Eurasia for tens of thousands of years.
In order to study the relationship between present-day humans and extinct Neanderthals, DNA needed to be sequenced from archaic specimens with only trace amounts of DNA left after thousands of years.
In 1990, Paabo managed to sequence a bit of mitochondrial DNA from a 40,000-year-old piece of bone.
"For the first time, we had access to a sequence from an extinct relative", the Nobel jury said.
Comparisons with contemporary humans and chimpanzees showed that Neanderthals were genetically distinct.
Paabo then "accomplished the seemingly impossible", the Nobel committee said, publishing the first Neanderthal genome sequence in 2010.
It showed that the most recent common ancestor of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens lived around 800,000 years ago.     -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan flays BNP’s  talks with ‘microscopic parties’
Invest in capital market not in savings certificates : BB Governor
Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA
Govt working to create safe, secure life for children: Indira
Kumari Puja celebrated on Mahaastami
Master Plan for CPA Bay Terminal likely in Dec
EC meeting with DCs, SPs on Oct 8
CMM Court summons IO for failing to submit probe report for 67th time


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft