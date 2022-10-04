Video
World Children\'s Day Observed

Govt working to create safe, secure life for children: Indira

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2022 at Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium in Dhaka on Monday. photo : Observer

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said the government is working to create a safe and secure better life for children.
A child-centered budget of Tk 80,000 crore is being implemented to make the next generation talented and skilled.
"The rights of the child will be established by ensuring the safety and security of the child. The children of today are the future of tomorrow and they will lead the country in the future. They have built their lives on the ideals of the Father of the Nation," she made this comment  while addressing as chief guest at the inauguration of World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2022 at Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium in Dhaka on Monday.
She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government of Bangladesh has achieved unprecedented success in overall development of women and children.
Some 11 lakh mothers are being provided maternity and working lactating mother allowance to meet the nutritional needs of mothers and children.
Early development and protection services are being provided to 360,000 children through community-based integrated child-care centres.
SDGs have been included in the government's 8th five-year plan; the government is working to achieve the SDGs through the development and protection of children.  
He also said that the government has implemented the National Child Policy 2011, integrated Child Early Care and Development Policy 2013, Child Act 2013, Dowry Prevention Act 2018, Child Marriage Prevention Act 2017, Child Marriage Prevention National Action Plan 2018- 2030 to ensure child development and nutrition as well as children's rights and protection.
Enactment, suppression of Violence against Women and Children ( Amendment) Act 2020 and Child Day Care Centers Act 2021 are being formulated and implemented.  


