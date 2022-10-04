

Kumari Puja celebrated on Mahaastami

It is in this belief that people of Sanatan religion worship Kumari as Devi Durga on Ashtami. The Ramakrishna Mission and in the monastery Kumari Puja started from Monday morning in Dhaka's Gopi Bagh. Arrangements were also made in other Ramakrishna monasteries across the country and such rituals usually Ramakrishna Mission organize every year.

In missions and monasteries based in Dhaka began playing non-stop from early morning with the sound of kasar bells, the sound of conch shells and hooting of the devotees, accompanied by devotional songs.

On Monday morning, due to the rain, the crowd was a little less, but the number of devotees visiting Kumari Durga Bandana continued to increase as the day drew on.

Brahmachari Durga Chaitanya conducted the Kumari Puja at the Ramakrishna Mission monastery in Gopibagh, with Swami Stavananda as the Tantradhari. The Puja started at 11 am. In this mission, six-year-old Devdrita Chakraborty, her legendary name was Uma, was in the seat of Kumari Devi.

Priyanka Chakraborty and Prannoy Chakraborty's daughter Devadrita is studying in first class at Milestone School and College, Uttara in the capital.

















Bengali Hindus worshiped Goddess Durga in the form of a virgin on the eighth tithi of Sharadiya Durgotsava with the belief of " Paramartha darshan and paramartha arjan in women ( to internalize the divine soul of the goddess) . Their belief is that the trinity in which the universe revolves in the cycles of creation, stability and destruction is in the form of seeds in the virgin.It is in this belief that people of Sanatan religion worship Kumari as Devi Durga on Ashtami. The Ramakrishna Mission and in the monastery Kumari Puja started from Monday morning in Dhaka's Gopi Bagh. Arrangements were also made in other Ramakrishna monasteries across the country and such rituals usually Ramakrishna Mission organize every year.In missions and monasteries based in Dhaka began playing non-stop from early morning with the sound of kasar bells, the sound of conch shells and hooting of the devotees, accompanied by devotional songs.On Monday morning, due to the rain, the crowd was a little less, but the number of devotees visiting Kumari Durga Bandana continued to increase as the day drew on.Brahmachari Durga Chaitanya conducted the Kumari Puja at the Ramakrishna Mission monastery in Gopibagh, with Swami Stavananda as the Tantradhari. The Puja started at 11 am. In this mission, six-year-old Devdrita Chakraborty, her legendary name was Uma, was in the seat of Kumari Devi.Priyanka Chakraborty and Prannoy Chakraborty's daughter Devadrita is studying in first class at Milestone School and College, Uttara in the capital.