BERC to announce new bulk power tariff by Oct 14: Chief

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Abdul Jalil said on Sunday that a new bulk electricity tariff  could be announced by October 14.
He was virtually speaking of a new Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)  price for October.
He said that BERC had the obligation to announce the commission's decisions within 90 days, after holding public hearing on issues relating to power and energy.
On May 18, BERC held a public hearing on the Power Development Board's  (PDB) proposal to increase the bulk power
    tariff by 65.57 per cent, he said.
The technical evaluation committee (TEC) of BERC recommended  57.83 per cent hike, he said.
Replying to a question, he said, stipulated 90 days would expire on October 14.
Consumers' Association of Bangladesh and representatives from  business bodies, opposed PDB's proposal of tariff hike saying that people were already struggling against high inflation caused by soaring essential prices.
PDB said that it requires Tk 74,189 crore to generate 88,993 million kilowatt hours  of electricity to supply to the power distribution companies.


