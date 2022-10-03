12kg LPG cylinder to cost Tk 1,200 now

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has cut down the price of private operators' liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Tk 35 to Tk 1,200 per 12 kg from the existing rate of Tk 1,235.

Meanwhile, the price of LPG has declined by Tk 2.91 per kg, which will come into effect from 6:00pm on Sunday.

"BERC was able to adjust downward the price of LPG by Tk 35 per 12 kg cylinder as the LPG prices went

down in the global market," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil announced at a virtual press conference on Sunday.

According to the BERC chair, the US Dollar rate was considered at Tk 106.64 in refixing the price of the LPG, last month, the dollar exchange rate was considered Tk 104.02.

"Everybody knows that the private operators import LPG from Middle East spending foreign currency. The LPG price has substantially come down in the global market but our consumers are not getting full advantage of the downward trend due to the high dollar price in the local market," BERC chairman Abdul Jalil said.

The price of LPG sold by state-owned LP Gas Ltd remains unchanged. This was Tk 591, supplying only 5 per cent against the market demand.

The BERC lowered the LPG price by Tk 2.87 per kg to Tk 100.01 for the month of October.

As per the announcement, the price of auto gas (LPG used for motor vehicles) was reduced to 55.92 per litre from previous price of Tk 57.55 per litre, down by Tk 1.63 per litre.

