Traders selling sugar over govt set price

The traders did not accept the sugar price set by the government.

As a result, the traders are selling sugar at a higher price than the market price.

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners' Association, an association of sugar producing and marketing companies, has written a letter to the Commerce Ministry recently and requested to fix the new price. They said that selling sugar at the price set by the government will lead to huge financial losses.

A copy of the letter has also been given to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC). This organization under the Commerce Ministry reviews the rates.

Chairman of the commission Mahfuza Akhtar said that they have received the application of sugar traders. The application is being reviewed.

The Tariff Commission in a notification on September 22 informed about fixing the price of sugar. It is mentioned that the price of refined loose sugar per kg has been fixed at Tk 84 and that of refined packed loose sugar at Tk 89. This price was supposed to be effective from last September 25.

The new price of sugar is expected to take a week to hit the retail market. However, it has been seen that open sugar is being sold at Tk 90 per kg in retail shops. And in the big market it is available at a slightly lower price of Tk 88 per kg. Packaged sugar is being sold at Tk 95 per kg.

As a result, buyers have to pay four to Tk 6 more per kg of sugar than the price set by the government.

According to Bangladesh Trading Corporation (TCB), the price of sugar in Dhaka market is Tk 90 to Tk 92 per kg. After the government fixed the price, it increased by two taka per kg.

Bangladesh has an annual demand of about 14 lakh tonnes of sugar. Of this, about 60,000 tonnes are produced from local. The rest is imported. Domestic companies import raw sugar, refine it and release it in the market.















