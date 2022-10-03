Cops have no clue to 7 missing students from Cumilla

Law enforces have failed to trace out the seven missing students of different institutions in Cumilla since August 23.

A high official of intelligence agency told the Daily Observer that Ansar Al Islam has been playing a key role behind all the recent disappearances as the outfit chooses this method of "keeping their contacts close" and making them perform "hijrat."

Since the seven have been missing from Cumilla, law enforcers have begun making a list of suspected missing youths and gathering information regarding missing diaries filed with different police stations.

A high official working with the CTTC, said they have already taken steps to

make a list of those gone missing.

"We have recently been receiving complaints of missing people from different areas, which has now become a cause for concern. And so, we have taken steps to prepare a database," he said, preferring anonymity.

Sources said Ansar Al Islam is now recruiting members in two ways -- one through online platforms, while the other requires physical visits to mosques and madrasa. After "brainwashing" young people, the outfit takes them to a centre for "physical training."

Police have arrested a doctor Shakir Bin Wali over seven youths with suspected militant links going missing nearly three weeks ago.

Shakir recently completed his MBBS degree from Cumilla Medical College. He was preparing for his FCPS exam in January, according to his family. The CTTC was investigating whether the youths had any links to militants.

After arrest of Shakir CTTC chief Asaduzzaman said the young doctor "recruited" the youths after inspiring them into jihad. "We are trying to get more information from him."

Officials of the police unit specialised in countering terrorism said they have evidence Shakir had met the youths several times and helped them after they left home for so-called hijrat, or hegira - migration for the cause of Islam.

According to the charges brought against Shakir, he helped organise military training for young recruits. Shakir's father Waliullah denied the allegations brought against the young doctor. He said they believe the charges against his son will be proved wrong in the trial.

The missing youths are Imran Bin Rahman, 17, an HSC candidate of Cumilla Victoria College, his classmate from the same college "Sami", 18, Hasibul Islam, 18, another HSC candidate from Cumilla Govt College, his classmate Nehal Abdullah, 17, Ahmed Rifat, 19, a first-year student of Victoria College, Aminul Islam Al-Amin, 23, a third-year student at the institution and Sartaz Islam aka Niloy, 25, a graduate of computer science from Daffodil University in Dhaka.

The following day, a general diary was filed at the Kotwali Model Police Station. Eventually the Rapid Action Battalion was informed, Imran's father said.

In August last year, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit claimed at least 19 people went missing from Narayanganj's Araihazar Upazila.













