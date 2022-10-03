Consumers unlikely to benefit from fall in fuel price globally

The consumers are unlikely to get the benefit of low price of fuel in the international market as Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) has been deeply devalued against the USD.

For last one month, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is making a profit of more than

Tk 30 per litre in octane trading, losses in diesel sales came down to only Tk 5 to Tk 6 per litre and Tk 25 per litre in petrol trading as fuel price in the international market has declined but the government failed to take any decision to re-adjust the fuel price considering the Taka-Dollar issue, a senior official of the Energy Division said preferring anonymity.

"Consumers are not getting full advantage of the downward trend in price due to the high dollar price in the local market....last month we failed to slash the LPG price as we were unable to fix up the dollar price, last month, the dollar exchange rate was considered Tk l04.02, this month US Dollar rate was considered at Tk 106.64 in re-fixing the price of the LPG as private operators import it from the Middle East spending foreign currency," BERC Chairman told on Sunday while he announced the new chart of LPG price.

The Brent crude went as high as $129 per barrel last month as fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. Now it sold at $98.

To manage the situation, the government in a straight way had raised the price of diesel and kerosene prices by 42.5 per cent to Tk 114 per litre from the previous Tk 80 per litre on August 5.

It also had raised the price of octane by 51.68 per cent to Tk 135 per litre from previous Tk 89 per litre and petrol price by 51.16 per cent to Tk 130 per litre from previous Tk 86 per litre.

On August 30 the government re-fixed the price of diesel and kerosene at Tk 109 per litre, octane at Tk 130 per litre and petrol at Tk 125 per litre.

"Bangladesh is mainly importing the refined fuel, however, it prices have also come down. It went as high as $179 per barrel but now it is $125," the official said.

Over a month back, the BPC could purchase petroleum products by settling letter of credit (L/C) at around Tk 95 per US dollar, but currently it has to count Tk 105 to Tk 107, said the official.

"Observing the international market price the neighbouring countries were already slashed the price of fuel, government should consider the issue to tighten its belt over inflation," former energy adviser to the caretaker government Dr M Tamin remarked.

BPC official said the falling global fuel-oil price now cuts BPC's losses and could start making profit in marketing petroleum products but for deep devaluation of the local currency we are facing problem.

The price of Brent crude, the benchmark in international oil price, dipped to around $84 per barrel on Sunday evening, much below the level it was before the Russia-Ukraine war. Brent crude price on August 5 was around $94 per barrel when the government had hiked petroleum prices by up to 51.68 per cent.

BPC currently imports around 5.0 million tonnes of diesel, 1.30 million tonnes of crude oil, 600,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 300,000 tonnes of octane, 500,000 tonnes of furnace oil and 120,000 tonnes of marine fuel annually.

BPC currently imports around 5.0 million tonnes of diesel, 1.30 million tonnes of crude oil, 600,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 300,000 tonnes of octane, 500,000 tonnes of furnace oil and 120,000 tonnes of marine fuel annually.

The BPC alone procures around 85 per cent of the country's oil requirement, with the rest by the private sector.

Furnace oil is mostly used in power plants in the country, most of which is imported by privately-owned power plants.

