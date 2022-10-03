RAB reforms a continuous process: Home Boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Sunday, "Punitive measures and legal actions are being taken against those in the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) who were involved with offenses.

He described RAB reforms as a "continuous process".

"Whenever we get any allegation, we take action," he said replying to a reporter's question at an event in a city hotel.

"Whenever complaints or allegations were raised against RAB, we reformed it. Several members of RAB were arrested and sent to jail. Not only RAB personnel, members of the police force were also sent to jail. So, initiative can be taken to reform the force after reviewing the US report on RAB," he said.

The event was organized to disseminate the first research report on 'Human Trafficking in Bangladesh'. Global Action against Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants - Bangladesh (GLO.ACT Bangladesh), prepared by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.

Kamal said, " We are carrying out the reforms, you speak of, all the time. We

are modernising everything. We are doing what needs to be done."

"RAB is an elite force. We give them special tasks from time to time. RAB works according to its policy. Neither RAB, nor the police go unpunished if they commit punishable offence," he said, adding, "Many police and RAB personnel are in jail. We are not exempting anyone."

Kamal said, "We are going through the US report. If there's any mistake, we will definitely look into it."

Among others, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed also spoke.

Earlier at an event held in Dhaka on Thursday, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said that there has been no change in their position regarding the sanctions on RAB.

Haas said the sanctions will remain in place until accountability and reforms were ensured.

The newly-appointed Director General of RAB M Khurshid Hossain said on Saturday, "The question does not arise at all to reform the RAB as it does not work beyond the law. The RAB has been credited for dealing with militancy and serious crimes in recent years.

"We are not doing anything for which reforms are needed. We are working according to the law. We do not do anything in violation of the law. In that case, there is no question of reforms," he told reporters after laying wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32.

"Sanctions have been imposed, and the government has replied to that through official channel. This is not a challenge," he said, adding that the elite force would continue to play its role to by maintaining law and order and tackling militancy, terrorism and drug.

He said all this, two days after US Ambassador Peter Haas asked for reforming RAB for lifting sanctions imposed on it by the US.

On Thursday, Haas said that the sanctions imposed by the US will remain in place until accountability is ensured against RAB's seven existing and former officials and the needed reforms were made.











