PM to return home early Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to return home early hours of Tuesday wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage will leave Washington at about 6:00pm Washington time (Bangladesh time 4:00am on Monday).

She will have a stopover

in London on way back home.

Hasina went to London on September 15 on an official visit to the United Kingdom mainly to attend the Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles llI.

On September 19, she left London for New York. The prime minister reached New York on September 19.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA. -UNB











