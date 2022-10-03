Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept

Bangladesh has exported goods worth $3.90 billion to various countries in the month of September. This figure is 6.25 per cent less than last year's September. And 7.02 per cent less than the set target.

In September of this year, the government had set a target of $ 4.20 billion income from export of goods. In September last year, the revenue was $ 4.16 billion.

After a long time, Bangladesh saw a negative growth in product exports.

Insiders blamed this on higher inflation and concerns of recession in the major export destinations owing to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

After the global pandemic of Covid-19, the world economy started normalizing. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war affected the economy. The international market system is in danger of collapsing. Inflation has appeared in the world. The prices of daily commodities are increasing due to the shortage of various items including fuel. Consumers like Europe have also cut back on clothing purchases amid economic turmoil.

Despite the decline, overall earnings from shipment were 13.3 per cent higher to $12.49 billion in the July-September quarter of the current FY23 compared to the last fiscal year, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Exporters say that export income will decrease, it was predictable earlier. This trend of decreasing exports will continue in the next month as well.

EPB released, after 13 months of much needed recovery of the export from pandemic and promising

growth, however RMG export declined by 7.52 per cent in September 2022 compared to the same month of 2021.

During the first quarter of FY 2022-23 RMG export reached $10.27 billion, which is 13.41 per cent higher than previous year's corresponding time.

Knitwear export declined by 9 per cent, while woven export declined by 5.66 per cent.

According to EPB data analysis, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year, the income is lower in several products. 17.98 per cent in agricultural products, 23.28 per cent in chemical products and 52.79 per cent in glass products.

Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) told the Daily Observer, BGMEA already shared early indications of growth slowdown from September onwards which is apparently reflected in export data for September. The global retail market is disrupted by many challenges starting from post covid-19 container freight and supply chain crisis, raw materials price hike, and then anticipated recession in the global economy which is halting retail sales and demand for clothing.

Buyers are following cautious steps to make their inventory and supply chain optimum, so some of them are even holding back production and orders. Altogether it has been quite a fluid and vulnerable situation, where we have all the strengths and possibilities to grow given our sustainability and competitiveness strides, yet the global economic outlook makes it difficult to foresee something bright for the final quarter of the year 2022, he added.

Economists say that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh's two main markets for clothing, the United States and Europe, have reduced their purchases of clothing due to abnormally high inflation. They have to spend more on food now. That is why the export income is decreasing.

Fazle Shamim Ehsan, owner of Fatullah Apparels and vice-president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters (BKMEA), said that there is a severe gas shortage in the industrial areas of Savar and Gazipur which has an impact on production.

On the other hand, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation has increased abnormally in the United States and European countries. They cut down on clothing purchases. That is why the export income is decreasing. The situation will not improve soon, he added.

Regarding the current recession and crisis, the executive president of Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the top organization of the knitwear sector, Mohammad Hatem said, "Currently one of the government's income sectors is export. However, exports and orders are not available from buyers for other products including clothing. Even ongoing orders are being put on hold. We are going through tough times."

BGMEA President Faruque Hasaan said, "There has been continuous growth in the garment industry since we assumed responsibility till August this year. Despite the growth, in the last two months we have been keenly observing that the purchase orders are continuously decreasing. In the last two months, work orders for the upcoming season have fallen by around 20 to 30 per cent due to inflation and recession in Europe and the US, two of our export markets."

Retailers are struggling to adapt to an increasingly inflationary global market, he said. Retail sales of many brands have declined. This increases their unsold products. Considering these, our exports may decrease further in the coming months.

Earlier, Bangladesh's export earnings witnessed a robust 36.18 per cent growth to $4.61 billion in August, compared to $3.38 billion posted in the same month last year. According to sources, the government has set $67 billion in revenues from exports of goods and services in FY23, an 11.6 per cent increase from the year before.

Although a target of $52 billion had been set for FY22, the actual earnings exceeded $60 billion. The government hopes to meet the target by shipping goods worth $58 billion, while service exports are expected to contribute $9 billion.

In FY22, Bangladesh exported goods worth $52.08 billion, 19.73 per cent higher than the target. The service sector, meanwhile, hauled in $8 billion to set a new record for export earnings. By comparison, the country earned $38.75 billion in exports during FY21, missing the $41 billion target.











