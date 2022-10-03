Video
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Business Correspondent

The remittance inflow into the country dropped around 25 percent in September to $1.54 billion compared to August earnings.
According to central bank data published Sunday (2 October, 2022), Bangladesh received $2.04 billion in remittances in August.
Total remittance inflow in the current financial year is $5.67 billion. It was $5.41 billion during the same period last year.
A recent meeting presided over by the
    Expatriate Welfare Minister identified two reasons for the decline in remittances.
According to experts, the cost of living for expatriates increased due to global inflation. Additionally, they are preferring hundi over legal remittance channels as they are getting Tk5-6 per dollar more than the bank exchange rate.


