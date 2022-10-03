Cashless automated e-mutation gets huge response

Within 39 hours of introduction of cashless automated e-Mutation process for land management, 6,200 applications were submitted by paying fees from mobile wallets or internet banking for Duplicate Carbon Receipt (DCR) or Khatiyans, the Land Ministry Public Relations Officer said in a press release.

During the same period, 11,500 applications were submitted online for e-Mutation, ministry's PRO Sayed Md. Abdullah Al Nahyan said, Tk77 lakh was deposited as fees to the treasury by the applicants using Quick Response Code (QR Code) from mobile wallets and internet banking.

Of the amount, Tk69 lakh was deposited by the applications for getting DCRs and Tk eight lakh for e-Mutation.

The ministry said that there was a huge response from the people for taking the online services, introduced on October 1, to end people's sufferings and provide prompt service to them. The government introduced the system of online payment of fees for registration and mutation following change of a property's title ownership in the Khatiyan (Record of Rights) to make the service hassle free.

The system also freed people from visiting land offices for getting the services.

A fee of Tk 1,170 can be paid online for correction of records in the mutation ledger, according to the land ministry press release issued on Sunday.

The e-mutation system began on October 1 (Saturday).

From Sunday, the week's first working day, one no longer is required to go to land offices to pay these fees in cash to get the services, the ministry press release said.

The total registration fee of Tk 1,170 includes Tk 20 as court fee, Tk 50 as the fee for the issuance of notice, Tk 1,000 as the fee for correction of record and Tk 100 as the fee for recording on mutation ledger, all to be paid online from mobile wallets or internet banking.

No fee will be charged for correcting any errors in the DCR or the Khatiyan, said the press release. Mutation of a property implies a change of ownership by way of a purchase, transfer or inheritance. Once the title passes, the property must be registered in the name of the new owner.

However, if an application is not approved due to the applicant's failure to provide necessary information or documents, it can be submitted again online with the required papers paying a fee of Tk 1,100 for the correction in the Khatiyan, the ministry said.

A QR code-based online DCR should be collected promptly once the mutation or change in ownership is finalised in order to avoid any complication.