Travellers must carry prescriptions, medicines to airports

Airport authority of the country will issue a 'fit for flight' (healthy for travel) certificate for travelling abroad after screening if the passenger is suffering from conjunctivitis.

Conjunctivitis is a common viral infection. Most people do not seek treatment when they are infected with the disease. In the past few days, many passengers have had to return from the airport due to eye infections and due to domestic and foreign airlines not boarding passengers suffering from this highly contagious disease, many passengers could not travel abroad.

However, as there is no ban by the World Health Organization (WHO), the health division of the airport will conditionally issue a 'fit for flight' certificate to passengers who are sufferings from this disease for foreign travel.

This disease is caused by a viral infection in eyes. When people get infected with the disease, the eyes become red, itches, and cause pain. Most people in the country do not avail treatment for this disease. This disease is cured within 5 to 6 days.









However, the disease is highly contagious and spreads quickly from person to person.

A airport official said that if a passenger is infected with this eye disease, the other passengers of the flight would also be at risk, hence boarding is not granted. This is being done for the safety of passengers, cabin crew and others. Apart from this, notices have also been issued by the airport authorities of other countries as many passengers are going to different destinations.

Doctors said that travellers going abroad should be careful if someone in their family is suffering from the disease. They advised intending air travellers not to touch eyes with dirty hands and avoid using towels used by others.

Dr Shahriar Sajjad, Assistant Director of Health Department of Shahjalal International Airport, said, "Someone who is suffering from this disease should show the doctor's prescription at the airport to go abroad. The passenger must prove that he/she has received medical treatment after being affected and carry prescribed medicines only then they will be given a 'fit for flight' certificate. If someone with eye condition brings only prescription without medicine, the 'fit for flight' certificate will not be issued to him/her."













