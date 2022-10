Hosne Ara Begum, mother of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University VC Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, passed away on Sunday.

She breathed his last at Kharhat village of Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district. She was 103 years old at the time of her death. She is survived by 3 sons and 5 daughters.

The BSMMU family expressed deep grief over the death.