Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:36 AM
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 121.58cr in September

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth Tk 121.58 crore across the country in September.
The seized drugs include 8,31,594 Yaba pills, 3.141 kg crystal meth, 19,797 bottles of phensidyl, 15,202 bottles of foreign liquor, 795 liters of local liquor, 2,680 cans of beer, 2,206 kg cannabis, 2.16 kg heroin, 21,098 injections, 6,620 Eskuf syrups, 755 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 2,85,267 Anegra/Senegra tablets, 9,61,524 different types of medicines and 97,350 tablets, said a BGB media release on Sunday.
Other smuggled items include 31.851 kg gold, 8.400 kg silver, 1,83,470 cosmetics, 1,063 imitation jewelries, 19,956 sarees, 2,930 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 2,105 readymade garments, 2,347 cft timber, 4,502 kg of tea leaves, 40,850 kg of coal, 5 touch stone made statues, 491 kg of pesticides, 56 motorcycles, 5 private cars/microbuses, 10 pickup vans, 24 CNG/battery autorickshaws.
Seized arms include three pistols, one revolver, seven guns, 16 rounds of ammunition, three magazines and 588 kg explosive like substance.
Meanwhile, BGB arrested 223 smugglers, 86 Bangladeshi nationals and four Indian nationals who tried to cross the border illegally.      -UNB


