Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:36 AM
Prize giving of English Olympiad at Daffodil Int’l Univ on Oct 7

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

The final round and the prize giving ceremony of the English Olympiad Bangladesh 2022 will be held at Daffodil International University on October 7.
The event was organised by the English Department of the University.
This year, there were 977 registrations from more than 70 institutions. After the selection round 501 participants reached the final round following the prize giving ceremony.  Dr Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University, will grace the award giving ceremony as the chief guest.


