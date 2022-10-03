Video
Monday, 3 October, 2022
300 people robbed in 15 years by dope gang in Dhaka airport area

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

A dope gang has been active around the Dhaka airport area over the last 15 years looting the valuables of expatriates for the last 15 years.
Nearly 300 expatriates have been robbed off by the gang members during this period, said Commander Al Moin, director of RAB legal and media wing while speaking at a press briefing, held at its Karwan Bazar media center on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained four people including the kingpin of the gang syndicate from Airport and Kadamtoli areas of the capital. The detainees were identified as Amir Hossain, 52, the ringleader of the gang and his three associates-Liton Mia Milton, 48, Abu Bakar Siddique alias Pervez, 35 and Zakir Hossain, 40.
The ringleader Amir Hossain was wanted in 15 different cases and the elite force also seized gold ornaments, mobile and some tablets to make people unconscious (sedatives) from his possession, said Commander Moin. After primary interrogation, the detainees said that there are 8-10 members in the gang and they have been conducting their activities in guise of different professions.
"Being interrogated, Amir confessed that he was the ringleader of the dope gang. He is involved in the misdeed for the last 15 year and so far he has looted valuables of 300 people. He also worked at a restaurant in airport area," said Moin.    -UNB


