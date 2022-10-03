MACES edu meet in 3 divs from Friday

MACES, one of Bangladesh's leading education consultancy firms, will host its annual multi-country education meet going to take place in Dhaka on Oct 14th, Sylhet on Oct 15th and Chattogram on Oct 16th.

Here students will get the chance to meet university officials representing more than 100 universities from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and Malaysia at these events.

The purpose of organizing such a large-scale event is to provide students the opportunity to interact and consult directly with universities from multiple countries in one place. Students are encouraged to register for their participation at https://studyabroadwithmaces.com











