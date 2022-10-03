Coast Guard increases vigilance at Teknaf border to prevent Rohingya intrusion

The Bangladesh Coast Guard has increased patrols and vigilance at Teknaf border to prevent illegal infiltration from Myanmar.

"Bangladesh Coast Guard is on high alert so that the internal instability of the neighbouring country does not create any adverse environment in the Teknaf border of Bangladesh," said Lt Commander Khandakar Munif Taqi, media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters on Sunday.

He went on to say, "Coast Guard is in a strong position to prevent further Rohingya intrusion, human trafficking, and smuggling."

Apart from deployment of round-the-clock patrol ships at sea, he said regular patrolling is also underway from Teknaf to Shahpari Island through modern high-speed boats.

Additional personnel have been deployed in Teknaf, Shahpari, Baharchhara and Saint Martin to monitor the current situation, he added.

"Bangladesh Coast Guard is working to deal with any situation that may arise and to provide flawless safety of life and property of the people of the country," said the official.

He also noted that the Coast Guard is on alert with its own intelligence surveillance so that rumours or false propaganda of any kind does not create any untoward situation in the country.















