

Proper fostering of our children’s mental health



According to the UN agency, some 8 percent of country's school going children aged between 5 and 17 years suffers from some form of mental dilemma coupled with risky suicidal tendencies. And we are unable to disagree with the UNICEF report in the light of a recent survey by our local Achal Foundation, based on its data collected in the last eight months.



According to the nongovernmental organization, from January to August of this year some 364 children committed suicide. Among them 194 were school students. Moreover, during this period, country marked the highest rate of suicide with 78.6 percent among 13 to 20 year olds.



We believe, the aforementioned statistics of mental health of our school going children is just the tip of the iceberg as many such cases remain beyond the media's radar. Such a sorry state of school students' mental health is the painful reminder of a society which is utterly failing to meet the pre-conditions of healthy and balanced growth of a nation's future.



Taking stock of the report - it presents a clear picture of the society we are living in. It is manifestly developing amid a growing socio-economic disparity giving rise to a culture of breeding frustration, intolerance and impatience.



Moreover, whether the dissolution of traditional joint family to nuclear family is responsible for this situation can rightly merit debate.



We have enough reasons to believe that sufficient awareness is also missing among our younger generation, especially students. In a bid to ensure proper mental health of our students, regular counselling and social awareness besides family support is crucial. Educational institutions are morally bound to play their role in this regard.



We need to understand that addressing an issue as important as children's mental health needs an open mind and comprehensive approach which will require education institutes not only to focus heavily in mental health, but also ensure proper and timely counselling for the vulnerable students.



In a country, where mental health is still considered somewhat taboo, no significant strategies have been developed through which vulnerable children who contemplate suicide every day can get mental support.



Today's children are tomorrow's future. In every child, there is a nascent potential hidden within. And it is our responsibility to provide them with the appropriate environment to explore their hidden potentials and talent.



We call on government, private organizations, NGOs and media to reaffirm their collective responsibility in this regard.

