Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Illegal food stalls at Bahadur Shah Park

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

Dear Sir
Bahadur-Shah Park near Dhaka Sadarghat is a park bearing the witness of hundred years of history and tradition. Such a historical park becomes bustling with the gathering of thousands of people from dawn to dusk.

 Dhaka City Corporation is responsible for looking after this important place.  But unfortunately, they have given the lease to the social institution (park). As a result, the institution that secured its lease has started construction of food stalls in the park illegally. Such construction work poses threat to the remaining open space in the park to be vanished.  If this construction is not halted right now its beauty and environment will be destroyed.  It will become unusable for common people. We should all come forward to save the park. We must not forget that the park is a state property.

SM Robin Ahmed
Department of social work, Jagannath University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Illegal food stalls at Bahadur Shah Park
US cheers Ukraine’s battlefield success at Lyman
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
How many women will choose football as profession?
Unrelenting international pressure crucial for regime change in Myanmar
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
Touch of nature reduces stroke risks
Security challenges to spur greater EU-GCC cooperation


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft