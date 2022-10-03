

US cheers Ukraine’s battlefield success at Lyman

setback for Russia.



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday cheered Ukraine's capture of the key bastion of Lyman from Russia in eastern Ukraine, saying it was an encouraging battlefield success that would create new dilemmas for Russia's military.



"Absolutely, it's significant. We're very encouraged by what we're seeing right now," Austin told reporters at a news conference in Hawaii.



Austin noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.



"Without those routes, it will be more difficult," Austin added. "It presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward."



Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and "reiterated President Biden's message that the United States will always honor Ukraine's internationally recognized borders."



"We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically," Blinken said.



The capture of Lyman came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - including Donetsk, where the city is located. The proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine was roundly rejected by Ukraine and Western countries as illegal.



Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine



Pope Francis implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.



The pope also spoke out against Moscow's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory and denounced what he called the "absurd" risk of nuclear war.



Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter's Square.



The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "be open" to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to "use all diplomatic instruments" to end this "huge tragedy" and "horror" of war.



Nine NATO countries call for increased military aid to Ukraine



The presidents of the nine NATO member states from Central and Eastern Europe (Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia) released a joint statement condemning Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories and calling on NATO to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine.



"We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We do not recognize and will never recognize Russian attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory," the statement said.



The presidents also expressed their firm support for the decision of the 2008 Bucharest NATO summit regarding Ukraine's future membership in the Western military alliance.



"We support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, demand Russia to immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories and encourage all allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine," the statement said.



On Friday, Ukraine decided to apply for NATO membership. On the same day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said "NATO's door remains open" and that any European country has the right to apply to join the alliance - following the line previously indicated by NATO leaders.



Losing Lyman a significant political setback for Russia: UK Ministry of Defence



Russia's withdrawal from Lyman represents a major political setback considering it's located in Donetsk Oblast, a region that Russia reportedly wanted to "liberate" and tried to illegally annex, the British Ministry of Defence has said in a daily intelligence update.



"The withdrawal has led to a further wave of public criticism of Russia's military leadership by senior officials," the update said.



According to the British Ministry of Defense, further losses of territory in illegally occupied territories will almost certainly lead to an intensification of this public criticism in Russia and increase the pressure on senior commanders.















US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hailed Ukraine's capture of the Lyman as encouraging. Meanwhile, UK Defense Intelligence called it a major politicalsetback for Russia.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday cheered Ukraine's capture of the key bastion of Lyman from Russia in eastern Ukraine, saying it was an encouraging battlefield success that would create new dilemmas for Russia's military."Absolutely, it's significant. We're very encouraged by what we're seeing right now," Austin told reporters at a news conference in Hawaii.Austin noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine."Without those routes, it will be more difficult," Austin added. "It presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward."Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and "reiterated President Biden's message that the United States will always honor Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.""We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically," Blinken said.The capture of Lyman came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - including Donetsk, where the city is located. The proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine was roundly rejected by Ukraine and Western countries as illegal.Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in UkrainePope Francis implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.The pope also spoke out against Moscow's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory and denounced what he called the "absurd" risk of nuclear war.Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter's Square.The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "be open" to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to "use all diplomatic instruments" to end this "huge tragedy" and "horror" of war.Nine NATO countries call for increased military aid to UkraineThe presidents of the nine NATO member states from Central and Eastern Europe (Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia) released a joint statement condemning Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories and calling on NATO to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine."We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We do not recognize and will never recognize Russian attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory," the statement said.The presidents also expressed their firm support for the decision of the 2008 Bucharest NATO summit regarding Ukraine's future membership in the Western military alliance."We support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, demand Russia to immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories and encourage all allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine," the statement said.On Friday, Ukraine decided to apply for NATO membership. On the same day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said "NATO's door remains open" and that any European country has the right to apply to join the alliance - following the line previously indicated by NATO leaders.Losing Lyman a significant political setback for Russia: UK Ministry of DefenceRussia's withdrawal from Lyman represents a major political setback considering it's located in Donetsk Oblast, a region that Russia reportedly wanted to "liberate" and tried to illegally annex, the British Ministry of Defence has said in a daily intelligence update."The withdrawal has led to a further wave of public criticism of Russia's military leadership by senior officials," the update said.According to the British Ministry of Defense, further losses of territory in illegally occupied territories will almost certainly lead to an intensification of this public criticism in Russia and increase the pressure on senior commanders.