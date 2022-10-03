

‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’



Although older women continue to contribute meaningfully to their political, civic, economic, social and cultural lives, their contributions and experiences remain largely invisible and neglected. Remains constrained by gender disadvantages accumulated throughout life and add new disparities to existing disparities based on age and gender-which negatively impact older women.



The UN says the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities. The past three years have intensified socio-economic, environmental, health and climate-related impacts on the lives of older people, especially older women, who constitute the majority.



Globally, the population aged 65 and over is growing faster than all other age groups. Population size and age structure are jointly determined by three demographic processes: fertility, mortality and migration.



According to data from the World Population Prospects 2019, by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over 65 (16%), up from 1 in 11 (9%) in 2019.



The United Nations says the world's population structure has changed dramatically in recent decades. Between 1950 and 2010, the average human life expectancy worldwide increased from 46 to 68 years. In 2019, there were 703 million people aged 65 and over worldwide. The most significant number of older people (261 million) was in the East and Southeast Asia region, followed by Europe and North America (over 200 million).



Over the next three decades, the number of older people worldwide is projected to increase to more than 1.5 billion by 2050. The world will see a considerable increase in the elderly population between 2019 and 2050. The most significant growth (312 million) is projected to occur in East and Southeast Asia, increasing from 261 million in 2019 to 573 million in 2050.



The number of older people is expected to grow the fastest in North Africa and West Asia, from 29 million in 2019 to 96 million in 2050 (a 226 per cent increase). The second most rapid growth is projected for sub-Saharan Africa, where the population aged 65 and over is expected to increase from 32 million in 2019 to 101 million in 2050 (a 218 per cent increase).



In contrast, in Australia and New Zealand (84 per cent) and Europe and North America (48%), this increase is expected to be relatively low, where the elderly population is already significantly higher than in other parts of the world.



The fastest growth in the elderly population is projected to occur in the least developed countries. The number of persons aged 65 and over is expected to increase from 37 million in 2019 to 120 million in 2050 (a 225% increase).



According to the Bangladesh ProbinHitoyshiSangha, Bangladesh currently has more than 15 million senior citizens, 9% of the total population. In 2025 it will become 20 million, and in 2050 this number will stand at 45 million. Then the number of elderly will increase more than children in the country.



In 2013, the government formulated the National Elderly Policy, but the policy has not yet been implemented in the family or society. According to the National Elderly Policy, people above 60 years of age in Bangladesh are called the elderly, and however, people aged 56 are considered elderly in the world's industrialised countries.



Every country in the world is experiencing an increase of older people in their population. Population ageing is shaping up to be one of the most significant social transformations of the 21st century, affecting nearly all areas of society, including labour and financial markets-housing, demand for goods and services, transportation, and social protection. As well as family structures and intergenerational ties.



Older people are increasingly seen as contributors to development, sopolicies and programs should be at all levels to protect them. In the coming decades, many countries may face financial and political pressures on health care, pensions and social security systems for a growing elderly population.



The United Nations Decade of Healthy Aging (2021-2030) is a decade of global cooperation that builds on the Sustainable Development Goals of the past ten years, calling on governments, civil society, international organisations, professionals, academia, the media and non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of older people, their families and communities. Encourages sectors to work together.



The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the imperative to close existing policies, systems and services gaps. A decade of coordinated global action on healthy ageing is urgently needed to ensure that older people can fulfil their potential with dignity and equality and in a healthy environment. This is how older people can be resilient in a changing world.

The writer is a researcher and development worker.













On 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated 1 October as the International Day of Older Persons. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year. This year the overall theme of the day is "Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World". In addition to the overall theme, a unique and complementary theme will also be discussed. The complementary theme adopted in New York is: "The Resilience and Contribution of Older Women".Although older women continue to contribute meaningfully to their political, civic, economic, social and cultural lives, their contributions and experiences remain largely invisible and neglected. Remains constrained by gender disadvantages accumulated throughout life and add new disparities to existing disparities based on age and gender-which negatively impact older women.The UN says the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities. The past three years have intensified socio-economic, environmental, health and climate-related impacts on the lives of older people, especially older women, who constitute the majority.Globally, the population aged 65 and over is growing faster than all other age groups. Population size and age structure are jointly determined by three demographic processes: fertility, mortality and migration.According to data from the World Population Prospects 2019, by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over 65 (16%), up from 1 in 11 (9%) in 2019.The United Nations says the world's population structure has changed dramatically in recent decades. Between 1950 and 2010, the average human life expectancy worldwide increased from 46 to 68 years. In 2019, there were 703 million people aged 65 and over worldwide. The most significant number of older people (261 million) was in the East and Southeast Asia region, followed by Europe and North America (over 200 million).Over the next three decades, the number of older people worldwide is projected to increase to more than 1.5 billion by 2050. The world will see a considerable increase in the elderly population between 2019 and 2050. The most significant growth (312 million) is projected to occur in East and Southeast Asia, increasing from 261 million in 2019 to 573 million in 2050.The number of older people is expected to grow the fastest in North Africa and West Asia, from 29 million in 2019 to 96 million in 2050 (a 226 per cent increase). The second most rapid growth is projected for sub-Saharan Africa, where the population aged 65 and over is expected to increase from 32 million in 2019 to 101 million in 2050 (a 218 per cent increase).In contrast, in Australia and New Zealand (84 per cent) and Europe and North America (48%), this increase is expected to be relatively low, where the elderly population is already significantly higher than in other parts of the world.The fastest growth in the elderly population is projected to occur in the least developed countries. The number of persons aged 65 and over is expected to increase from 37 million in 2019 to 120 million in 2050 (a 225% increase).According to the Bangladesh ProbinHitoyshiSangha, Bangladesh currently has more than 15 million senior citizens, 9% of the total population. In 2025 it will become 20 million, and in 2050 this number will stand at 45 million. Then the number of elderly will increase more than children in the country.In 2013, the government formulated the National Elderly Policy, but the policy has not yet been implemented in the family or society. According to the National Elderly Policy, people above 60 years of age in Bangladesh are called the elderly, and however, people aged 56 are considered elderly in the world's industrialised countries.Every country in the world is experiencing an increase of older people in their population. Population ageing is shaping up to be one of the most significant social transformations of the 21st century, affecting nearly all areas of society, including labour and financial markets-housing, demand for goods and services, transportation, and social protection. As well as family structures and intergenerational ties.Older people are increasingly seen as contributors to development, sopolicies and programs should be at all levels to protect them. In the coming decades, many countries may face financial and political pressures on health care, pensions and social security systems for a growing elderly population.The United Nations Decade of Healthy Aging (2021-2030) is a decade of global cooperation that builds on the Sustainable Development Goals of the past ten years, calling on governments, civil society, international organisations, professionals, academia, the media and non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of older people, their families and communities. Encourages sectors to work together.The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the imperative to close existing policies, systems and services gaps. A decade of coordinated global action on healthy ageing is urgently needed to ensure that older people can fulfil their potential with dignity and equality and in a healthy environment. This is how older people can be resilient in a changing world.The writer is a researcher and development worker.