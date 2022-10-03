

How many women will choose football as profession?



Enough has been said about the dismal performance of the men's side and so,let's leave that dispiriting topic; instead, we focus on the princesses of South Asia.



A lot has been written about the girls who faced social restrictions, denunciation, possibility of ostracism to emerge as national football players.



In short, the path to glory was littered with impediments. Of course, that only makes the success taste better!



All or most of the players of the SAFF winning team have one common factor - they come from families familiar with economic hardship.



Perhaps it won't be wrong to state that for them, football was not just a game but a way out of poverty and, to a life of regular income and nutritious food.



Social ambivalence to sporting career: Without question, the nation is riding on euphoria after the women's national team beat Nepal in the final, brushing aside regional power house India in the group stages. The media is giving the girls the exposure they deserve with accolades plus prizes pouring in.



Undoubtedly, the overwhelming response from all quarters will help the girls secure their social platforms. But in the frenzy of celebration, the key question not being asked is: how many parents will allow their girls to choose sport as a profession?



For the women of the national team, football was the chance to improve their lives. Almost all the players are from rural Bangladesh - an indication that in the cities, taking up sport is not given the priority.



Actually, the truth, kicked into the long grass, is for both boys and girls, taking up a sport as a profession has never been encouraged by educated parents from middle class urban families.



City life has its own definition of social success where sports occupies a very peripheral space. The entrenched belief that women engaged in sports will be deemed more as tomboys and not proper material for domestic life prevents many women from seriously pursuing a sport.



Despite the unshackling of women plus the adoption of liberal values, in urban settings, a girl has to fit into a specific model where education, career and even social life are clearly defined.



In the modern context, working out in a gym is very much a part of that defined life although its primary objective is to maintain a healthy body and mind.



In an educated city environment, a girl is taught to aspire for excellence in the academic/corporate sector; any sporting aptitude is pushed aside because the urban ethos does not encourage a woman to take up sport as a profession.



The reluctance of middle class families to allow their girls to enter sports stems from an apprehension about security and molestation.



To an extent they have the right to think about the safety of their girls but from another angle, when a sport is under the supervision of another woman with strict rules about appropriate behaviour, the risk factor falls significantly.



Who will be inspired by Sanjida, Krishna and Sabina?



Let's be honest - the triumph of the SAFF winning team has made the whole nation proud but chances of urban girls wanting to emulate the lady gladiators are slim.



The stars of the team will certainly be role models but for another group of rural girls who are working hard to use sport to leave a life of privation.



Since women's football is the topic of the times, the sport may be given more importance at the high school and college level, especially in the cities.

Urban girls will only feel encouraged to take up a sport seriously when the outlook of their families change.



Sport is not denounced but making a career out of it is seen with askance. Top universities, both public and private can introduce a special sports quota for women, which will allow girls to excel in their chosen sport at the university level.



No place for complacency: Now that Bangladesh are regional champions, the target should be to reach the Asian level. Complacency cost the men's team dearly because after 2003, they never managed to go beyond the semi finals of the regional meet.



Other teams which lost against Bangladesh in the women's SAFF will not resign themselves to defeat. They will go back, make a new strategy to come back to win in the next SAFF.



Meanwhile, the age level teams will also get the chance to show their mettle; therefore, football will be a round the year issue. Once the game receives due importance in city schools and colleges, more players will be coming up, triggering a craze of women's football.



Hopefully, the success of the team and the plaudits heaped on them will motivate urban parents to rethink their lukewarm attitude towards sport as a career for their girls.

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer!











