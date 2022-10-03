

Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP



Sustainable Development Goal 3:6 calls by 2020, to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents. Goal 11:2 calls by 2030, to provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations, women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons. But what does reality say? 2020 was the target but we have not achieved it, at least that is what the statistics say. We could not reduce the accident! Rather, it is increasing, and everyone has to work now to achieve the goal of 2030.



We all know that most of the victims of road crashes are young or youth and involved in various economic activities. The causes of road crashes and their magnitude of damage are multi-dimensional which hinders the overall economic development of every country. According to a recent study by BIDS, road crashes cause an economic loss of about 2.5 percent of GDP in Bangladesh every year, amounting to about Tk 67,000 crore.



In order to keep road crashes at a tolerable level and to reduce the death, disability and illness of people caused by road crashes and related economic losses, the related organizations of the United Nations are making all efforts together with the government and private institutions of almost every member country. Notable among them is to take the necessary steps and support activities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to reduce the number of deaths and injuries in road accidents by 50 percent worldwide by 2030 and the "Global Plan for Second Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 " to ensure that effective procedures are identified and supported in their implementation, etc.



The hope is that Bangladesh has also expressed solidarity with these steps taken globally to reduce road accidents. Along with this, the necessary activities are being implemented after determining the appropriate course of action for their implementation.



The government of Bangladesh has been taking various measures and conducting activities for a long time to prevent road accidents. One of which is the formulation of the Road Transport Act 2018. While the formulation of the Act is very modern and commendable, the Act has some limitations. Among these are notable; Although the Act mandates the wearing of helmets by motorcycle users, it does not define the standard helmet and its proper use or its specific criteria. Also, although the provisions for speed limit violation have been mentioned in the law, the specific speed limit has not been defined and nothing has been specifically mentioned about how the speed limit will be monitored. Also, the law does not include the mandatory use of seatbelts by passengers and the use of child restraints or child safety seats for children.



According to the Road Transport Act-2018 of Bangladesh, it is completely prohibited to drive a motor vehicle while intoxicated, but how violators of this provision will be brought under the law was not specifically mentioned before. Besides, the annexed rules have specified the acceptable level of presence of alcohol in blood, thereby facilitating the enforcement of the law. Hopefully, in the future, necessary guidelines will be issued regarding the proper use of blood alcohol measurement methods and equipment.



We are hopeful that the proper implementation of these regulations will strengthen the road safety issue and facilitate the path towards achieving the SDGstargets by reducing road accidents. We also expect the experts on the measures mentioned by the government in the rules such as speed limit determination, regulation and management based on the types of roads and motor vehicles, determination of quality standards of helmets, its proper use and management, proper use of seat belts, mandatory use of child safety seats of international standards etc. Take effective measures to confirm and implement the feedback as soon as possible.



We would like to draw the attention of the government to enact a separate road safety law including the internationally recognized Safe Systems Approach such as safe roads, safe motor vehicles, safe road users, safe speed limits, etc., with special emphasis on road safety in the near future. On the one hand, it will reduce the number of deaths on the roads and also pave the way to reduce economic losses (about 2.5 percent of GDP) due to road accidents. Through this Bangladesh will go a long way towards achieving Targets SDGs 3.6 and 11.2.



When a working person of a family dies in a road accident or becomes disabled, the family falls into extreme financial crisis and becomes a daily companion. Thousands of such families are scattered across the country. Road accidents always have a negative impact on the development of the country. Therefore, the government should be stricter in enforcing the law along with the overall development of road management to bring back order to make the roads safer.



One of the most common causes of accidents is faulty vehicles, reckless speed of vehicles, reckless mentality of drivers, inefficiency and physical and mental illness. Apart from this, drivers' salary and working hours are not fixed, low-speed vehicles on highways, the reckless riding of motorcycles by youth and youth, the tendency of not know and obey traffic laws among the public, poor traffic management, lack of capacity of BRTA, extortion in the public transport sector and road accidents. Experts in this sector think that it is one of the reasons.



To get out of this situation, increase initiatives to create skilled drivers, fix the driver's salary and working hours, increase the capacity of BRTA, ensure smooth application of traffic laws to transport owners-employees, passengers and pedestrians, and completely stop the movement of low-speed vehicles on highways and this Construction of separate service roads, construction of road dividers on all highways in phases, stopping extortion in public transport, reducing pressure on roads by renovating and expanding railways and waterways, formulating and implementing sustainable transport strategies, smooth implementation of Road Transport Act-2018 If done, the procession of death on the road could be reduced a lot.

The writer is a columnist and researcher













