Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:35 AM
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Kurigram, Natore

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondents

A woman and a man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Natore, in three days.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Moina Begum, 39, wife of Sakku Mia, a resident of Kheoar Ghat area.
Local sources said Sakku Mia saw the body of his wife was hanging inside a room when he woke up from sleep in the morning and informed his neighbours.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.
The deceased's family members claimed that the woman was mentally disabled.
Ulipur Police Station (PS) Inspector Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man, who drank poison out of huff with his wife in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital early Friday.
Deceased Nasir Uddin, 35, son of late Ujir Ali, was a resident of Chak Khatkhair Village in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.
Local sources said Nasir had a quarrel with his wife over family issues on Thursday afternoon.
Following this, he drank poison at night.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex at around 2am on Friday, where the on-duty doctor referred Nasir to the RMCH as his condition was deteriorated further.
Later on, Nasir died at the RMCH early Friday while undergoing treatment there.



Two 'commit suicide' in Kurigram, Natore
