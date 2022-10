FBCCI Director Babu Prabir Kumar Saha lit up candles at a temple













FBCCI Director Babu Prabir Kumar Saha lit up candles at a temple in KC Nag Road area in Narayanganj City on Friday night on the occasion of the 140th Durga Puja arranged by the Amlapara Sarbajanin Puja Committee. Narayanganj City Corporation Councillor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed was also present at that time. photo: observer