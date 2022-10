NATORE, Oct 2: A human chain demanded immediate arrest of and punishment for the persons who killed Jamiul Alim Jiban in the district on Saturday.

Jiban, ex-assistant general secretary (GS) of Chhatra League of Naldanga Upazila Unit of the district, was beaten to death by miscreants in Ramshar Kajipur Village in the upazila on September 19.

Rupa Begum, wife of the victim, organised the human chain at old bus stand in the Natore town.